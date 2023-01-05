RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years.

RMI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 16,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,815. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,930.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $129,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $454,218 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

