RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 15,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,986. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

