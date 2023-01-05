RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

OPP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 182,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

