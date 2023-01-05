RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

RSF traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 28,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,427. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

