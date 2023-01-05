Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $23.41

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $22.33. Revolve Group shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 3,154 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

