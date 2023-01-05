Reviewing Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -24.80% -213.15% -53.92% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $470.38 million 0.07 -$88.38 million ($3.54) -0.22 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Apron and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Apron and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 3 1 0 2.25 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 561.88%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. It serves young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.