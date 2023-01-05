Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %
NYSE:RVP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
