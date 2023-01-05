Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

