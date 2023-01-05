Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0864 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. Request has a market capitalization of $86.41 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00039488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00233485 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08679561 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,104,392.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

