Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,958,000 after purchasing an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

