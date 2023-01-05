Render Token (RNDR) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $106.19 million and $20.95 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00445161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.02208234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.62 or 0.30413692 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

