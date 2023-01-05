Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.99

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 2514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Get Relativity Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,830,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 1,072.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 339,304 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relativity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relativity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.