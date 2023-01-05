Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $142.03 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $1,680,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

