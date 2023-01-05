Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Trading 99.9% Higher

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 99.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.15. 8,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Refined Metals Trading Down 14.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

About Refined Metals

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

