Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF comprises 3.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HEWJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,013. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

