Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

