Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $810,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,176. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.