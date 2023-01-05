Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 40.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after acquiring an additional 194,827 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

MSI stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,732. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

