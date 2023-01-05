Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 5,233 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE:O traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 25,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

