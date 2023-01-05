Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 3,716 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.77. 6,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,699. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

