Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.