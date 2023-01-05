Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,247 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $11,433,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Dollar General stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.72. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

