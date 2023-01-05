Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Up 0.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,836 ($70.31) and last traded at GBX 5,806 ($69.95). Approximately 1,087,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,273,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,754 ($69.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,750 ($81.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($107.23) to GBX 8,200 ($98.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($86.75) to GBX 7,600 ($91.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.80) to GBX 7,050 ($84.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,516.67 ($90.56).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £41.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,792.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,125.92.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

