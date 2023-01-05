Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading 3.4% Higher

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96. 1,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 403,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

