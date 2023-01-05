RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.75. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

