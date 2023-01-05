Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.00

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.
Rand Worldwide Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.
Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.49%.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rand Worldwide (RWWI)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.