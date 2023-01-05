Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $168.28 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $168.28 million and $241,371.30 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,976,769,232 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

