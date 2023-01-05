Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.20 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $54.20 million and $2.15 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.01538189 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008364 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019267 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.88 or 0.01766227 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

