R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s previous close.

RCM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

RCM stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

