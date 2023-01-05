Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Up 2.2%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 11,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Quarterhill Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

About Quarterhill

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 57.15%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

