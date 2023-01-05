Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Achieves $201.49 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $201.49 million and approximately $31.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00011477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.84 or 0.07426447 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022958 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,481,682 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

