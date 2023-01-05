QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.53. QC shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

QC Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

About QC

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

