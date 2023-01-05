PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Up 14.7%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 951,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 816% from the average daily volume of 103,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; house, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans; and supply chain financing solutions.

