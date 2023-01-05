Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,474.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.33) to GBX 1,380 ($16.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.99) to GBX 1,585 ($19.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.27) to GBX 1,220 ($14.70) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Prudential by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 21.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Stock Performance

About Prudential

NYSE:PUK opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

