Providence First Trust Co Takes $123,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.