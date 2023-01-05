Providence First Trust Co Sells 2,679 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

