Providence First Trust Co Has $2 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises about 1.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co owned 0.15% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $46.84 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

