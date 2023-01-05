Providence First Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,954,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,306,000 after purchasing an additional 205,498 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.10 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.