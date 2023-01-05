Providence First Trust Co Buys Shares of 155 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ opened at $265.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $395.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

