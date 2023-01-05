ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.72

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.72 and traded as high as $26.81. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 13,300,026 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.