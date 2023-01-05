ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.88. Approximately 927,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,497,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

