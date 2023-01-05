ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.88. Approximately 927,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,497,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

