ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.88. Approximately 927,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,497,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
