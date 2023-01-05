ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $103,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of SQQQ opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.