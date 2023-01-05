ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOWGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 63,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,077,641 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $57.33.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 159.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 93.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.