ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 63,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,077,641 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $57.33.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 159.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 93.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading

