ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Up 2%

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.06. 1,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANEW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter.

