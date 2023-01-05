ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.84. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 4,926 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.
