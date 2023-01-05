ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.84. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 4,926 shares changing hands.

ProPetro Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $4,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 277.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.