Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 30,550 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,225 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

