Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $341.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $541.59.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

