Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $131,000 in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

