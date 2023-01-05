Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
