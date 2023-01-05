Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,640,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after acquiring an additional 39,469 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.0% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 488,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after buying an additional 60,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,662,000 after buying an additional 57,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.