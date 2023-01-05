Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Shares of Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 101,325 shares trading hands.

Prime People Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.

About Prime People

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

